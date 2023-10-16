Apple apparently has a very cool way to update iPhones while still in the box

A new report from Apple insider Mark Gurman details how Apple can update iPhones before they even leave the box.

In a new edition of his newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman shared some new tidbits on upcoming Apple products. However, one of the more interesting asides is that Apple has a method to update iPhones without taking them out of the box.

Utilizing a “pad-like device”, Apple staff can simply place the iPhone box on it and it’ll boot, update, and power down the device. It’s all done wirelessly and is going to start appearing in stores before the end of the year.

Apple relies heavily on its software updates to keep the iPhone secure and operating at top performance. However, Apple’s recent releases, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have been suffering heavily from multiple issues.

These include overheating, which has been linked with the iOS 17 software more than the hardware itself. However, this heat issue has also caused some iPhone 15s to already begin showing an expanding battery.

This also plays into how Apple wants its products to be perceived. The first iterations of iOS 17 being bug-heavy for the latest phones isn’t a good look, and this new method will let them avoid any issues out of the box.

This also gets around any attempts at hacking the device. Security updates are regularly issued to iPhones. As hackers have cottoned on that the iPhone is the most dominant device in the US, it has recently been besieged by various attempts to infect malicious software on its users.

These attacks can now infect devices without the user’s input and simply opening a rouge email or text message. The most recent one brought 2023’s total up to 18 different attack attempts.