Apple is finally bringing RCS support to iPhone in 2024

After years of Google pushing Apple to support RCS on the iPhone, it’s finally set to arrive via software update in 2024.

Since the launch of the Rich Communication Services messaging standard, RCS for short, Apple’s continued support of SMS over the new technology has caused various issues.

It’s caused issues with group chats between iOS and Android, as well as degredation of media when being sent from an iPhone to an Android device.

RCS should greatly improve this, and Apple’s finally set to push it live on iOS devices in 2024.

Apple is finally getting RCS support

In a statement given to 9to5Mac, Apple revealed that the company believes RCS will offer “better interoperability” for message across both popular platforms.

They said: “Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS.

“This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”

As 9to5mac says in their article, this will not change anything for existing iMessage support. However, RCS will bring some of the apps most popular features to messages outside of the platform. For example, read reciepts, better media transfers, and proper emoji reactions will be among the features added.

The California-based company also made it clear that SMS and MMS will not be going anywhere, as they’ll be available as a fall back should there be issues with RCS.

It’s unknown when the software update will go live, as Apple simply says “later next year.” We’ll be sure to update you once we know more about it, however.

In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.