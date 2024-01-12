App reveals how Apple will ensure the Vision Pro fits perfectly

Apple might have a smart way for you to ensure that the Vision Pro components fit your head perfectly. This feature will be accessible at the Apple Store.

The Apple Vision Pro is one of the most promising pieces of hardware we’ve seen lately. No doubt its price is quite high, but Apple will make sure those who buy it get the best possible experience. According to the latest information, the Cupertino company will use an ingenious way to ensure Vision Pro fits you perfectly.

Apple will let customers use the Apple Store app to scan their face to determine the best size for Vision Pro. The VR headset will go for sale on February 2 and you will be able to pre-order it starting January 19.

Apple will scan your face to determine best fit

As discovered by MacRumors in the latest version of the Apple Store app code, users will have the option of scanning their faces using an iPhone or iPad to find the correct Vision Pro component sizes they need to order.

These components include a Light Seal and Head Band. Both these components must be appropriately sized for the Vision Pro to work as Apple intended.

“You may scan your face to determine your size for Apple Vision Pro,” reads a message in the ‌Apple Store‌ app. Apple has already given developers a similar feature to test the headset, so the procedure for regular users should be pretty much the same.

Apple has confirmed that the Vision Pro will bring many accessories out of the box. This includes two bands— a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band. You can choose whichever fits you the best. It also brings a Light Seal and two Light Seal Cushions.

Other accessories include a protective Cover, a Polishing Cloth, a Battery, a USB-C Charge Cable, and a USB-C Power Adapter. The VR headset comes with 256GB of onboard storage. Apple will also let you try the Vision Pro for free if you enroll at an Apple Store near you.