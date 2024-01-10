How to try the Apple Vision Pro without spending $3499

Want to try out the Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset for free before you empty your wallet? Here’s how you can do that.

Apple’s first virtual reality headset, Vision Pro, will be up for grabs on February 2. The VR device packs notable specifications and a particularly high price tag of $3499. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take it for a little spin.

The Cupertino company will let you try out the Vision Pro for free but only for a limited period of time. It’s a fantastic opportunity for those on the fence about splurging on a headset or for those just eager to explore Apple’s newest tech marvel.

If you’re excited, read on to learn how you can try the Apple Vision Pro for free before buying it.

How to try Apple Vision Pro for free?

Apple has announced that its Vision Pro headset will go on sale in Apple Stores in the U.S. on Friday, February 2, with pre-orders starting on Friday, January 19, 2024. The free trials of VR headsets will also begin on February 2, according to an email Apple sent to The Verge.

“Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, we invite you to sign up for a demo of Apple Vision Pro at your local Apple Store,” Apple said in the email. “Demo times will be available Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis. We can’t wait to see you there.”

You might want to enroll for a free trial as soon as it begins in your nearest Apple Store. Given the popularity of the VR headset, you might see long lines.

Apple’s email suggests the opportunity to test out Vision Pro will only be available on the first weekend of launch, and they will no longer be kept on display afterward. However, there’s no confirmation from Apple yet.

What features does Vision Pro bring?

Vision Pro is Apple’s augmented and virtual reality headset. It shows you content overlaid on the world around you, and immersive entirely virtual content, but the headset is not see-through. It has two displays with more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, says Apple.

Vision Pro reacts to the user’s eyes, hands, and voice, enabling you to control apps by simply looking at them. It is powered by a braided cable attached to a battery pack. The battery pack can last up to 2.5 hours on a single charge.

Apple will ship the VR headset with several accessories, including a wiping cloth, two bands, a light seal, a battery, and a charger.