$3 million Gundam-inspired mecha to ‘explore moon’ unveiled in Japan

Japanese company Tsubame has created the $3m Archax, a mecha inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam. The company aims to create a space prototype by 2028.

Giant robots are inextricably associated with Japan, the nation that gave the world anime classics such as Mobile Suit Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Right now, visitors to the country can even admire a moving version of the original RX-78-2 Gundam in Yokohama. Now, one of the moving Gundam’s creators has created another moving mecha marvel.

However, engineering firm Tsubame has gone several steps further with the creation of the Archax, a giant transforming mecha that would look perfectly at home in many giant robot Anime series.

The Tsubame Archax stands at 15 feet tall, with four solid legs, each of which has a wheel mounted at the bottom. This arrangement provides stability for the ‘robot mode’, while the wheels provide a means of movement. In its ‘vehicle mode’ the Archax spreads its four giant legs apart and squats down, thus lowering the center of gravity and allowing the 3.5-ton machine to attain speeds of up to six miles per hour.

Tsubame isn’t shy about the Gundam mecha comparisons

YouTube: Tsubame

The Japan Mobility Show is usually host to supercars and hypercars like the Rimac Nevera. But, visitors to the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall were instead treated to a demo of the Archax. The mech would lift its arms, wave to the crowd, and transform from robot mode to vehicle mode and back again. Some visitors and press also got a chance to see the four separate hatches operate in unison in order to provide access to the pilot’s cockpit.

Tsubame CTO Akinori Ishii is honest about his inspiration for the giant machine, admitting that everything was inspired by the Gundam franchise. Though Ishii and the team have ambitions for the Archax which go beyond just being a fancy tech demo, or a toy for the ultra-wealthy.

Ishii has ideas involving a robot combat league, using Archax units as very costly controllers for virtual reality mecha battles.

From there, Ishii indicates that for the Archax, the sky is not the limit, as he wants the mecha to eventually make it into space. Or, more specifically, the Moon.

“On Earth, there are many specialized machines for special work,” he said. “On a moon base, we are not able to have so many machines. So, maybe a human-like machine will be used in such a situation.” Ishii told an interviewer from The Verge. According to Nikkei Asia, Tsubame aims to create a next-generation prototype for the Archax, suitable for use in Space by 2028.

Considering the $3m price tag, it isn’t likely that ordinary Anime fans will be getting a dream ride in a real-life Gundam anytime soon.