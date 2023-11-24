$1000 off the Samsung Frame 4K QLED TV for Black Friday

The Samsung Frame TV is an incredible looking screen in the guise of a picture frame and it’s up to $1000 off for Black Friday.

Samsung’s TVs never disappoint. The Frame TV is no different, offering excellent quality and a perfect way to disguise it.

The Frame now comes in 4K QLED, and this version has been reduced all the way up to its 85-inch model. You can grab Samsung’s The Frame from as small as 32-inch, which starts the reductions with $50 off, to 85-inch which is $1000 off.

This puts the 85-inch monolith of a QLED panel at a much more palatable $3,299, while the rest come in at:

85-inch – $3,299, was $4,299 ($1000 off)

75-inch – $1,999, was $2,999 ($1000 off)

65-inch – $1,599, was $1999 ($400 off)

55-inch – $979.99, was $1,499.99 ($520 off)

50-inch – $899.99, was $1,299.99 ($400 off)

43-inch – $799.99, was $999.99 ($200 off)

32-inch – $549.99, was $599.99 ($50 off)

Frame TVs bring elegance to watching TV. If you’re someone who doesn’t want a TV taking up your space, or ruining an aesthetic, the Frame is perfect. It effectively disguises itself as a picture frame while off, displaying artwork or photos to blend in.

It’ll still be fantastic for playing games on too, with no fuss when plugging in HDMI. As the TV is designed to be hung on a wall or put on its stilts, the HDMI ports are connected to a separate box. This can sit on the floor and makes unplugging or faffing around with connections much easier.

Looking for more information on what QLED is? We explain it in full elsewhere on the site, and the benefits it brings to your viewing experience.

