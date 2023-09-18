TikTok “aesthetic video” roasted online for filming in busiest London tube station

A TikTok video of an influencer taking an “aesthetic video” on the London Underground has been blasted online for the provocative caption it was posted with.

Barely a week goes by when a TikTok swoops by and rallies the whole internet behind the cause of dunking on something. This time, it’s a provocative tweet about walking in front of tiktokers, which went viral after watchers clocked that it was filmed in Oxford Circus, one of the busiest tube stations in London.

It’s not clear that the poster on Twitter is the original TikToker, but that hasn’t stopped people from blasting the hot take as ridiculous.

Viral TikTok under fire for “Main Character Syndrome”

The post on Twitter came with a slightly hyperbolic caption that read: “When you see someone recording just walk behind the camera or wait literally ten seconds, if you can’t do this then you don’t deserve to be part of a civilized society.

“Like I’m sorry you can’t be kind to a pretty girl for five minutes, maybe if you could afford a bigger car your life wouldn’t depend on crowding the trains like moths to a lamp. This is how societies end.”

When someone asked the OP in the replies if they were being serious, the poster answered: “Society is built upon people being nice to each other, if you can’t even refrain from invading someone’s private space then society has fallen.”

While it’s difficult to know how serious the post and the caption is, it certainly rubbed people up the wrong way, with one commenter promising: “I’ll interrupt these videos every time. The public square ain’t your film studio.”

Another quote tweet read: “The world doesn’t revolve around you, people have jobs to get to.”

However, it’s possible that the video was posted as bait for engagement and outrage, as the TikToker in the video posted an update saying that someone on Twitter was impersonating her.

