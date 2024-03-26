Samsung 2024 TV deal gives you a whole free 65-inch TV at Best Buy

Samsung’s limited-time buy-one-get-one offer gets you a free 65-inch 4K TV when you purchase one of its latest TVs from the 2024 lineup.

Samsung, like LG, showcased its 2024 lineup of smart TVs at CES 2024. These TVs are now up for pre-order, and the South Korean brand offers an irresistible deal if you buy any of its five new launches. This includes The Frame TV, NeoQLED, NeoQLED 8K TV, QLED, or OLED TVs.

With this deal, Samsung offers you a free 65-inch TV along with its new flagship TVs. This means you get a new TV for your living room, and the one in your bedroom also receives an upgrade. However, if you plan to take advantage of this offer, you have until April 11.

How does the Samsung buy-one-get-one offer work?

Follow the below process to take advantage of this Samsung promotion on Best Buy:

Log in to your BestBuy.com account

Select the Samsung 65-inch TU690T TV and add it to your cart

Now it’s time to select a new Samsung 2024 TV and add it to your cart

Add delivery details Remember to choose TV setup & mounting for each TV during checkout

Complete the payment, and you’re done

With this offer, Samsung wants to entice you to overhaul your home entertainment setup by offering massive TVs for the price of one. Additionally, Best Buy Plus or Best Buy Total members get $100 off on the new TV. So, if you’re not a Plus or a Total member, it is an excellent time to sign up now.

A few things to remember: Make sure to add the TU690T TV to your cart before the flagship TV. The mounting and installation are free for both TVs, but make sure you opt for free installation while checking out.

The free TV is non-transferable, meaning you cannot have the two TVs shipped to different addresses, and this particular promotion has a limit of one free TV per user.

Samsung 2024 TV lineup

Samsung

The new lineup of TVs introduced by Samsung at the CES is now making its way out to the public. These new TVs boast several upgrades, including better image quality, brighter displays, and, most importantly, AI-enabled technology to enhance the viewing experience.

These connected TVs are designed to be the centerpiece of your home, connecting all compatible devices to offer a more flexible and diverse lifestyle.

The 2024 lineup of Samsung TVs included in this offer are – OLED TVs under the S95D and S90D series and QLED TVs under QN95D and QN85D. The QN900D and QN800D 8K QLED TVs and lifestyle TVs are under The Frame lineup.

