New Stellar Blade patch quietly includes “uncensored” outfits after fan backlash

The newest Stellar Blade patch has quietly included two more revealing costume variations following censorship outcries from fans.

Shift Up’s PS5-exclusive action adventure title received a brand new patch on May 24, 2024 that added plenty of new content to the game. However, it has also introduced more revealing outfit variations, which fans have started calling a “win” for those upset amid the censorship controversy.

The official Stellar Blade X account posted rough patch notes including additions like a new Boss Challenge mode, a new Neurolink Suit costume, bug fixes, and much more. The patch also quietly added two brand-new costumes and two variations on past costumes that were altered to be less revealing.

The two new outfits are called the Black Kunoichi and White Kunoichi, which are given to players automatically upon updating the game.

Shift Up Corporation The new Stellar Blade patch introduced the Midsummer Alice (left) and Midsummer Redhood (right) costumes.

The two ‘uncensored’ outfits are Midsummer Alice and Midsummer Redhood, which can be purchased from Roxanne in Xion after updating the game. These two outfits were not mentioned in the patch notes.

The Midsummer Alice costume is a variation on the Cybernetic Bondage suit, which was altered post-launch. The Midsummer Redhood costume is a variation on the Holiday Bunny suit that was similarly altered.

Fans of the game were quick to celebrate the changes on social media, such as former Blizzard Entertainment executive Mark Kern.

Kern was also the organizer of a massive Change.org petition surrounding the #FreeStellarBlade movement, which aimed to remove the “censorship” from the game following its release.

The petition garnered over 91,000 signatures in nearly a month, though it was still about 58,000 signatures shy of its 150,000 goal.

While some fans expressed dissatisfaction that the original outfits were left in their altered state following the patch, many celebrated the inclusion of these two new variations.

Alongside the new cosmetic additions and Boss Rush mode, Stellar Blade fans can also enjoy quality-of-life changes like a new auto-lock-on option, an option to always show the HUD compass, and an increased time limit on puzzles.

