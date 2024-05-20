Stellar Blade devs reveal plans for DLC and possible sequel

Korean developer SHIFT-UP says it’s considering a PC version of Stellar Blade, as well as a possible sequel to the highly acclaimed AAA title.

The news of a possible Stellar Blade sequel comes from a public filing with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index in May 2024. In the filing, SHIFT-UP expressed interest in developing a PC version of the game, saying it wants to focus on developing its own unique IPs.

That’s not all; the company also revealed that they’re currently working on a new IP called Project Witches, which they plan to launch in 2027.

“Beyond Stellar Blade, we are developing a new [intellectual property]-based game, Project Witches, for release in 2027 or later, and are considering a PC version of Stellar Blade and a sequel,” the filing reads, as per Gematsu.

SHIFT UP

“We believe that our ability to develop new [intellectual properties] that can be successful without relying on existing [intellectual properties] will enable us to grow sustainably compared to other game companies that are locked into existing [intellectual properties].”

Stellar Blade fans have even more to be excited about, as SHIFT-UP also mentioned the possibility of DLC for the game, including collaborations with other IPs.

“For Stellar Blade, we have plans to introduce new gameplay elements, including downloadable content releases, a PC version, and new [intellectual property] collaborations,” the statement reads.

Interestingly, the filing also references titles like God of War and Final Fantasy as examples of franchises that have maintained longevity by releasing “high-quality sequels and maintaining a long-term monetization base,” providing an argument for SHIFT-UP to make a sequel and create its own iconic series.

SHIFT-UP SHIFT-UP is making big plans for Stellar Blade.

SHIFT-UP’s upcoming new IP, Project Witches, will feature crossplay across PC, consoles, and mobile devices. The filing describes Witches as a “next-generation mega subculture [intellectual property] that will surpass Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.”

Witches is an anime-style, AAA title with an urban, sci-fi setting. It’s set to be another action RPG, and another original IP that SHIFT-UP hopes to debut in its ongoing plans to emerge as a major gaming powerhouse amongst the competition.

Stellar Blade has proven to be a major hit with gamers, winning PlayStation’s Players’ Choice Poll for April 2024 and entering as a possible Game of the Year contender, marking a strong first impression for the studio’s first-ever AAA offering.