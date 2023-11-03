Starfield’s most recognizable helmet has an excellent cosmetic feature players missed

Starfield players are highlighting a great cosmetic feature of the Mantis helmet, with many hailing the excellent attention to detail by Bethesda.

Starfield is a game with enormous macro elements. You can travel to 1000 planets, all with their landscapes mapped out across them. It also tells a universe-spanning story playing with massive sci-fi ideas.

However, the game also comes to life in the details. Some players have found surprising narrative side stories off the beaten track, and the granular level you can get with your shipbuilding is a thing to behold.

Article continues after ad

Players have now found another instance of this in-game. It involves one of the most recognisable suits, and while it probably won’t change too much about your playthrough, it’s a wonderful little reminder that while Bethesda can make these vast worlds, it also has a keen eye on the little things.

Article continues after ad

The Mantis helmet has a really cool cosmetic feature

This was pointed out by user DocHalidae on Reddit. In a thread that saw over 1.7k upvotes, a video was posted of the Mantis helmet in the game using its mask as the flashlight.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now, no matter what you’re wearing, you can turn on a flashlight in Starfield. Instead, this is just a visual flair to make the flashlight feel a little more diegetic. It’s a small touch but very cool to see.

The Mantis suit is one of the more recognizable in the game. It comes from a sidequest of the same name and is one of the cooler ones in the title. We won’t go into spoilers, but you receive the suit at the end and it’s well worth your time exploring.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, how you would see out of the helmet with the visor being lit up like that? Maybe don’t think that hard about it. Just be happy it looks pretty cool.