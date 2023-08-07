Starfield preload date leak suggests you’ll have plenty time for huge download

A retailer leak suggests Starfield’s preload date will arrive soon, meaning fans will have plenty of time to download the massive game.

Starfield’s arrival on PC and Xbox Series platforms is nearly upon us, several years after its initial announcement. Of course, prospective players are as eager as ever to get their hands on the massive role-playing title.

Those who purchase Starfield’s Premium Edition, Premium Edition Upgrade, or Constellation Edition can expect to receive early access on September 1. Meanwhile, the game launches for everyone else some days later on September 6.

There’s one thing that Bethesda and Microsoft have yet to confirm, though – the game’s preload date. But according to a retailer listing, such a day may sit right around the corner.

As spotted by the website GameScout, Amazon’s listing for an Xbox Series S – 1TB Black and Starfield Standard Edition bundle displays the title’s preload date.

Should the listing prove accurate, preloading will begin later this week on Wednesday, August 8. That’s about one month before the full release, giving players plenty of time to download Starfield’s 125GB file.

At the time of writing, the Amazon listing – as pictured below – is still up.

When exactly Bethesda and Microsoft intend to officially lift the lid on the preload date for Starfield remains to be seen. The time is fast approaching either way.

As Bethesda Game Studios’ first original game in over 25 years, the excitement for Starfield continues to climb.

The RPG will thrust players into whichever character they choose, then set them free to explore a wide-spanning galaxy filled with adventure. And the day to embark on such a journey draws ever closer, with Starfield slated to launch on Wednesday, September 6.