Starfield player rolls out space truck modeled after Optimus Prime

A Starfield player managed to build an incredible space truck-like ship modeled after Optimus Prime from Transformers.

The ship-building mechanics in Starfield have allowed PC and Xbox players to come up with design ideas that disobey the laws of physics. No one can say many of these designs don’t look amazing, though.

One person crafted a Pokemon-themed ship inspired by Bulbasaur, for example. Other players have brought everything from Han Solo’s Millenium Falcon to a flying Lamborghini to the world of Starfield.

At this point, it seems most iconic vehicles from popular culture will appear in Starfield in some form or another. The latest up to bat? The semi-truck form of Optimus Prime.

Starfield player turns Optimus Prime into a space truck

Reddit user Xeppeling shared several screenshots of their ambitious ship design in Starfield, which is modeled after the leader of the Autobots. “We’re Space Truckin’ now,” the post’s caption reads, followed by photos of an Optimus Prime space truck.

Pretty much every detail one would expect to see on Prime is featured, including the red body and stainless steel exhaust pipes. Unfortunately, the blue accents didn’t make the cut, but the Redditor clearly included as many details as possible.

Commenters in the thread seem nothing short of impressed by this particular Starfield ship build. “This is the coolest ship I’ve seen on here yet. Good s**t man,” one user wrote. “Optimus would be proud,” another Redditor replied.

Of course, many other people want to know how the player pulled it off. When someone asked if it was possible courtesy of a mod, the original poster explained, “Vanilla, but uses the placement glitch a lot, especially for the ‘lights’ on the roof.”

Specifics aside, the response to this creation, which includes nearly 6,000 upvotes on Reddit, suggests Optimus Prime is already a fan-favorite user-made ship.