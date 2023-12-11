Starfield mutiplayer mod canceled due to game being “boring and bland”

The devs behind Skyrim Together – and its upcoming Starfield counterpart – have announced they are cancelling the mod’s development due to their lack of interest in the game.

After the popularity of Skyrim Together, the team behind the mod announced they were developing a similar project for Starfield after its release in September.

However, the developers have announced they are ceasing development on the mod.

Citing the game’s “boring” and “bland” gameplay, they will not be working on the mod any longer, though they are leaving it open for others to do so.

Article continues after ad

The development team really does not like Starfield

The announcement was released on the Skyrim Together Discord server, and they did not hold back in explaining why they were stopping development.

Article continues after ad

The modder explains that the game is too mediocre, saying: “I’m not gonna put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

They even went as far to say that the game is “f***ing trash.”

Certainly no punches being pulled in this statement, but they aren’t closing the door on the project completely.

Article continues after ad

While their team may be stopping their work on it, they are planning to make the code for the mod open source so that someone else could finish it if they want to.

Despite being a resounding success for Bethesda, Starfield was released to some heavy skepticism due to its departure from the usual Bethesda formula.

Article continues after ad

While there is still a lot of freedom in the game, many players took umbrage with having to fast travel from planet to planet, which limits the immersion for some.