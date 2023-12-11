Starfield mutiplayer mod canceled due to game being “boring and bland”Bethesda
Starfield – Character walking between two massive walls
The devs behind Skyrim Together – and its upcoming Starfield counterpart – have announced they are cancelling the mod’s development due to their lack of interest in the game.
After the popularity of Skyrim Together, the team behind the mod announced they were developing a similar project for Starfield after its release in September.
However, the developers have announced they are ceasing development on the mod.
Citing the game’s “boring” and “bland” gameplay, they will not be working on the mod any longer, though they are leaving it open for others to do so.
The development team really does not like Starfield
The announcement was released on the Skyrim Together Discord server, and they did not hold back in explaining why they were stopping development.
The modder explains that the game is too mediocre, saying: “I’m not gonna put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this.”
They even went as far to say that the game is “f***ing trash.”
Certainly no punches being pulled in this statement, but they aren’t closing the door on the project completely.
While their team may be stopping their work on it, they are planning to make the code for the mod open source so that someone else could finish it if they want to.
Despite being a resounding success for Bethesda, Starfield was released to some heavy skepticism due to its departure from the usual Bethesda formula.
While there is still a lot of freedom in the game, many players took umbrage with having to fast travel from planet to planet, which limits the immersion for some.