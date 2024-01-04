Starfield modder making pilotable mechs a reality and players can’t wait

One Starfield modder is attempting to provide players with a gameplay element Bethesda forgot about: pilotable mechs.

Mechs form a big part of the lore surrounding Starfield’s setting. But Bethesda didn’t include any plans for players to pilot them.

There’s a canon in-world reason for this — mechs have been banned in the world of Starfield since the end of the Colony Wars, which occurred in the game’s past.

But thanks to one modder’s passion project, that’s all about to change.

In a video posted to YouTube the Starfield modder, Jared Kohr, showed off his progress on the project so far.

The pilotable mech mod uses a Model A mech armor, created by a fellow Starfield modder, credited in the video description as m150. It also has a weapon system in development.

Kohr was quick to inform viewers that the project was still a work in progress, however: “As good as this looks on video be aware that it’s definitely not in a playable state,” he mentioned in the comments.

Although it’s still a work in progress, the ability to actually pilot a mech definitely looks like a lot of fun. And more than a few players seemed interested in seeing something similar incorporated into the game.

YouTube/Jared Kohr One of the notable features being developed for the pilotable mech mod is a functioning weapons system

“Bro!!! this is what I so wanted in the game,” said one viewer in the video’s comments, “can’t wait to see this in action,” another agreed.

This was also part of the reason the modder gave for tackling the ambitious project, saying he was hoping to “tip the scales with Bethesda to show there is interest in this as a feature.”

Bethesda did hint at some new modes of travel in Starfield this year, although they made no mention of mechs specifically.