How to change your appearance in Starfield after the character creator

Character creation is an integral part of Starfield. However, you can change the appearance of your character later in the game. Here is a guide on how to do it seamlessly.

Starfield is an RPG game which means your character is the key surrounding whom everything happens. Therefore, looking good is not just a luxury, but a necessity as well.

As a player, it is natural that you want your character to look picture-perfect when solving the mysteries of the universe. However, at times reaching that level of perfection can be difficult on the character creation screen since at that point you are also getting eager to start the game.

Fortunately, if you feel at some point that you are not able to vibe with your character, you change the appearance mid-game. A guide on how to do this effortlessly has been presented in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios Enhance Clinics can be used to change character appearance

Guide to changing your character appearance post creator mode in Starfield

Your appearance in Starfield can be changed in an Enhance Clinic. These clinics can be found in most of the major cities of Starfield including Neon, New Atlantis, Cydonia, Akila City, Paradiso. Once you find one, you can change your appearance all the way.

This includes how you look, your body shape, tattoos, and everything else. The only things that you cannot change are your background and traits. These two are tied to your character unless you start a new game.

Lastly, changing your character will cost 500 credits which is a pretty small amount in the grand scale of things. You will earn hundreds of credits towards the late game which means changing your character appearance will be easy.

Regardless, it is recommended that you have a plan in mind before you jump into one of these Enhance Clinics.

This concludes our guide for changing character appearance post character creator in Starfield. If you found it informative please look into some of the other guides at Dexerto.

