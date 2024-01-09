Starfield bug turns player into Jack Sparrow to become the ultimate space pirate

A visual Starfield bug has had an unexpected effect on one player, essentially turning their avatar into Jack Sparrow with some bizarre movement.

In Starfield, space pirates are a part of life in the cosmos. Out in the wide expanse of the universe, running into those operating outside of recognized law is an everyday occurrence. How you interact with them is entirely up to you though.

The Crimson Fleet is an ever-present pirate faction throughout space in Starfield, and you can decide to make all-out war with them, try to slip by their gaze as much as possible, or, of course, join them.

If you are going to go that route, you’re going to have to look the part. What better way to do that than to imitate the most famous pirate in the world, Jack Sparrow? The iconic characters’ mannerisms have been replicated in the game, no mod needed.

That said, you’re going to have to figure out how to replicate a bug that one player found in-game. However, strangely, it does mimic the character’s physicality impressively well.

“Bring me that horizon”

In a Reddit thread by user guiyom01 that garnered over 9.5k upvotes, they shared a video of their character wobbling around with their arms up to the sides. It’s unmistakably Sparrow-esque and does make for interesting roleplaying possibilities.

The only issue here is that the original poster doesn’t quite know how they made the bug happen. The user responded to one commenter saying they wanted to try this and that they’d likely not be able to replicate the bug. They said: “Well I think I got it by using boost pack at the exact moment I landed but I’m not sure at all, don’t think I’d be able to reproduce it if I tried.”

Throughout the rest of the thread, it’s full of references to the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and 16-year-old internet memes – as you would reasonably expect.

Maybe some modder will be able to pinpoint what is happening here and be able to make this available as a mod. Then with a custom skin, and some time in the character creator, there is a future where you explore the galaxy as the one and only Jack Sparrow.