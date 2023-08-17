Stardew Valley getting official cookbook with over 50 game-inspired recipes

It appears that the hit indie farming simulator, Stardew Valley, is getting an official cookbook co-written by the game’s creator.

Stardew Valley made huge waves in the gaming sphere when it originally released on February 26, 2016, with many praising its cozy atmosphere and engaging farming-sim gameplay.

While the primary gameplay look centers around farming, Stardew Valley players can decorate their house, build relationships with townsfolk, and cook a variety of recipes to get more energy.

Now, it appears that the hit indie game is getting an official cookbook containing over 50 recipes inspired by the large catalogue of in-game recipes that populate the game.

Stardew Valley getting official cookbook co-written by ConcernedApe

First noticed by GameSpot, the cookbook subtly appeared for pre-order on Amazon under the title, “The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook.” According to the digital marketplace, the cookbook is set to release on April 16, 2024.

The cookbook is available for pre-order with a Kindle version priced at $13.99 and a Hardcover edition at $28.00.

The Amazon description notes that it features “more than 50 delightful recipes straight out of the video game.”

ConcernedApe Stardew Valley farms can be organized however the player likes.

The page teased recipes representing each of the four seasons integral to the game’s calendar flow. Spring features recipes like the Complete Breakfast and the Farmer’s Lunch, while summer houses Crab Cakes and the iconic Pink Cake.

In fall, players can look forward to learning the Pumpkin Soup recipe as well as the Survival Burger, and winter features the rustic Roots Platter, vibrant Seafoam Pudding, and the Strange Bun.

The cookbook will also feature “vibrant photography and original illustrations” for each of the recipes featured throughout the book, so fans can see the original recipes come to life before they try their hand at them.

Stardew Valley fans can pre-order their copy now ahead of the April 16, 2024, release date in anticipation for the tasty recipes on the horizon.

