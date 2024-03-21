What is Shohei Ohtani accused of? Dodgers pitcher gambling controversy explained

Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been in the news due to his interpreter’s involvement in an illegal gambling operation. Here’s everything you need to know about the story.

On March 21, 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers fired the team’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, after reporters discovered over $4.5 million in wire transfers from new Dodgers star, Shohei Ohtani, to a bookkeeper. Initial reports stated that Mizuhara, who has been a longtime friend of Ohtani had reportedly asked the star DH to transfer the funds to cover a series of gambling debts.

However, Ohtani’s lawyers discredited this explanation saying “we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.”

Gambling is illegal in the state of California, where the bets were apparently placed, and federal investigators were looking into a potentially illegal bookkeeping operation. During the course of the investigation, Ohtani’s name appeared on multiple wire transfer slips to the bookkeeper.

With the stories constantly changing, baseball fans are confused as to what the Dodgers superstar’s involvement in any gambling or other illicit activities could be.

Was Shohei Ohtani gambling?

As of right now, there is no evidence to suggest that Ohtani was gambling or participating in any illegal activities.

Mizuhara himself, along with multiple other sources, confirmed to ESPN that Ohtani does not gamble and only thought he was helping a friend.

“Obviously, he [Ohtani] wasn’t happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again,” Mizuhara said. The interpreter was also adamant that he never bet on baseball and did not know it was illegal for him to gamble.

While MLB players and personnel are allowed to bet on non-baseball sporting events, it cannot be done through illegal bookkeepers as Mizuhara had. The league has said it will begin gathering facts for its own investigation.

As of right now, though, Ohtani has not been contacted by any federal authorities in relation to these transfers or the illegal bookkeeping. The MLB has not indicated whether or not the Dodgers slugger could face punishment in relation to this case.