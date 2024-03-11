Gary Neville explains why he “can’t wait” for Klopp to leave Liverpool

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has admitted that he “can’t wait” for Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, due to the impact the German manager has had at his former team’s rival club.

Klopp stunned the footballing world earlier this season when he announced that his eight-and-a-half-year managerial reign at Anfield would come to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup during the 56-year-old’s tenure.

A breathless 1-1 draw with Man City on Sunday, March 10 now sees them sit second in the Premier League on goal difference alone.

Article continues after ad

Neville: Klopp’s Liverpool exit can’t come soon enough

Speaking after the game, Neville heaped praise on Klopp for his impact at the club – despite also cheekily admitting that he is desperate to see the back of him.

“I wish he was not the Liverpool manager,” he said on the Gary Neville podcast.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t wait for him to leave from a selfish perspective because I know whilst he’s here, Liverpool stand a great chance of success.

“If we just go back to the start of the season, look at what everybody said about Liverpool and what their chances were of winning the title this season. The reason Liverpool are sat there in with a chance of winning the Premier League title is because of him.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly, he has that capability to be able to drag that extra per cent, two per cent, three per cent that not many can, and that’s why he’s one of the great leaders.”

With 10 games left to go in the season, Klopp will be rallying his team for one final push to rival both Arsenal and Man City for the title.

Premier League standings after Liverpool vs Man City

Position Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Arsenal 28 20 4 4 +46 64 2 Liverpool 28 19 7 2 +39 64 3 Man City 28 19 6 3 +35 63

The Liverpool boss thought his team were handed a 99th minute lifeline in their pulsating 1-1 draw with City when Jeremy Doku seemingly caught Alexis Mac Allister with a boot to the chest inside the penalty area.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The late VAR check did not go Liverpool’s way, however, as Klopp expressed his disbelief at what he saw as his team being denied a “100%” penalty.