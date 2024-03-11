Daniel Sturridge hits back after fans roast his “seatbelt” outfit on Super Sunday

Daniel Sturridge has taken to social media after receiving online ridicule for his “seatbelt” outfit during Sky Sports’ Super Sunday coverage of Liverpool vs Man City.

Sturridge, a former player for both sides, was joined in the studio by the likes of Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher for the mouthwatering Premier League clash.

Liverpool and Man City could not be separated after 99 minutes of pulsating football, as they both settled for a point in a 1-1 draw.

Yet away from the action, Sturridge’s fashion sense came under fire from those watching on TV at home.

Daniel Sturridge responds to “seatbelt” fashion critics

The 34-year-old’s belt buckle on his jacket quickly became the focus of fans as they questioned why he was seemingly wearing a seatbelt.

It now turns out that Sturridge was all too aware of what was being written online, as he responded to the comments.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Me: I’m just gonna wear this black turtleneck with this simple black blazer. Then [people] can focus on what I have to say and won’t have anything to say about my outfit.

“Internet: Why does Sturridge have a seatbelt on!?”

On the pitch, Alexis Mac Allister’s second-half penalty canceled out John Stones’ opener before the break.

The result means that Arsenal remain top of the Premier League on goal difference, ahead of Liverpool, with Man City one point behind in third.

Jurgen Klopp was adamant that his side should have had a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the referee was backed up by VAR who failed to overturn the decision.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, insisted that he had no issues with Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian reacted angrily to being substituted in the second half.