Displate celebrates 11th birthday with stunning new designs & discounts up to 40%

Displate is celebrating its 11th birthday with the release of eye-catching new designs alongside offering big discounts.

Celebrating their 11th anniversary, Displate, creators of unique metal posters, has unwrapped brand-new designs. To mark this milestone, Displate is offering discounts of up to 40% on its original pieces.

The magnet-mounted, metal posters feature designs inspired by an array of popular movies, TV series, and games. This include massive franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Fallout, Dune, and, if you’re anything like us and enjoying X-Men ‘97, designs of your favorite comic-book mutants.

Displate drops new limited-edition design

In commemoration of its birthday, Displate has released a brand-new, limited-edition design, which, Displate says, urges viewers to “imagine”. This latest poster in the collection features an array of characters, depicted in neon hues on a black background. There are also several holographic easter eggs to be discovered when admiring the piece.

In addition, Displate has also unveiled 11 new Textra designs to commemorate its 11-year anniversary. Among these are a colorful solar system, a floral illustration, and ferocious Viking ships. Each of these “Textra” Displates feature 3D contouring, tangible textiles, and matte and gloss finishes, making them stand out among a sea of boring, flat posters.

Displate releases team-focused designs

Along with the limited-edition and new Textra designs Displate has introduced for its 11th birthday are an array of exclusive, team-focused designs. There are five, each of which are available until June 17, 2024.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Water Tribe, Fire Nation, Earth Kingdom & Air Nomads

Star Trek USS Enterprise

Godzilla vs King Kong (Limited Edition)

Jim Lee’s X-Men (By Jim Lee)

League of Legends

What discounts is Displate offering for their birthday celebrations?

From May 23 to May 27, 2024, Displate is offering discounts of up to 40%. You’ll get 30% off when buying two Displates, 35% off when grabbing three, and 40% off with purchases of four or more, which includes matte and gloss designs.

To get the discounts, all you need to do is enter the code “BDAY” upon checkout. It is worth noting, however, that the discounts don’t apply to limited-edition, Lumino, and Textra designs.

However, there are also more surprises in store for those with the fastest fingers. Up until May 27, the first 1111 orders will also receive a special key chain with their orders.

“Today is a celebration of how far Displate has come in challenging the status quo of posters,” said Displate CEO Bartek Małecki. “From its inception, Displate has brought wall art beyond traditional posters, launching limited editions, ultra-limited editions, OLED-powered Lumino posters, and Textra 3D posters.”

“These 11 years would not have been possible without the exceptional employees, artists, community, and customers that make Displate what it is, so this year, we’re celebrating with team-focused designs and our biggest sale of the year to show the importance of a great team.”