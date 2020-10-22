 BitTorrent acquires DLive to add live streaming to its offering - Dexerto
BitTorrent acquires DLive to add live streaming to its offering

Published: 22/Oct/2020 22:00 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 15:41

by Adam Fitch
Peer-to-peer file-sharing company BitTorrent has announced its acquisition of blockchain-powered live streaming platform DLive.

The plan is to incorporate DLive and all BitTorrent-related services under one package, creating a unified offering entitled BitTorrent X. This move marks an evolution for the company, transitioning from a software company to a conglomerate made up of storage, data protocols, and content distribution options. BitTorrent and DLive are no strangers to each other, however, having initially formed a strategic partnership in December 2019. The deal saw the streaming platform joined BitTorrent’s ecosystem and it’s safe to assume that it was successful considering this development.

This marks an important milestone in the evolution of DLive — it started its journey when it launched a beta in December 2017, in April 2019 PewDiePie exclusively streamed on the platform, and later that year in November, it integrated with Streamlabs OBS. It’s brought on plenty of other entertaining streamers along its journey, too.

“We are more than excited to join the BitTorrent ecosystem as the collaboration will provide us with more innovative solutions to empower content creators and reward communities,” said Charles Wayn, DLive’s CEO. “Together with the BitTorrent team, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital media space, and furthermore create value for our global community.”

The newly-formed BitTorrent X ecosystem will contain storage through BitTorrent File System, distribution through BitTorrent, and streaming through DLive. The company hopes that this will help in “establishing a truly decentralized internet” by driving “blockchain-related tools to billions of devices.” With the current streaming landscape fragmented among several major platforms, we’re sure DLive — with new ownership to boot — will be looking to step up, especially after the collapse of Mixer. More information on the newly-formed BitTorrent X is slated to be unveiled during a live event in November.

100 Thieves compound will be a voting site for the US election

Published: 22/Oct/2020 21:45

by Theo Salaun
100 thieves cash app compound voting site 2020
100 Thieves have officially announced that their 100T Cash App Compound will be a Los Angeles County polling site for voters to use during the 2020 United States election period.

Amidst one of the more sociopolitically turbulent periods in recent American history, sports and esports organizations have made efforts to transcend their cultural niches. For decades, marketing activations have used celebrities as spokespeople, pushing voters to overcome American political apathy.

These have largely proved inconsequential, as the American turnout rate for voters among eligible citizens has not surpassed 60-plus percent since 1968. But, following the NBA and NFL’s historic immersions into political discourse, sports and esports are no longer dubbing politics taboo and, instead, are pushing people to get informed and involved.

As such, with numerous NBA and NFL organizations already committing their stadiums as voting locations for 2020, 100 Thieves have officially made their new compound a polling site as well. Alongside a prepared statement, 100T founder Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag also tweeted the announcement to his 2.7 million followers.

Nadeshot is right to be proud, as the 100T compound should serve as an excellent polling site. Opened in January 2020, the 15,000 square-foot headquarters is the largest esport facility in the U.S. and, as such, a perfect candidate for socially distanced, efficient voting.

The founder explained their intentions and gratitude in an announcement: “We’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community. We’re thankful to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder / County Clerk for the work they are doing this election season, and we’re excited to partner with them to offer up our space.”

Aside from simply enticing voters with a beautiful, new space for them to engage in political participation, the organization’s move also serves to further political discourse. Any passersby will now notice a massive “vote” mural (painted by Slick) on the compound’s walls, while the organization has called upon its fans to get engaged.

That call to action most certainly won’t fall upon deaf ears, as 100T’s audience spans over 700,000 followers on Twitter and Nadeshot’s, over 2.7 million. When you add on tweets from Cash App, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, The Verge, and Neekolul, you find an additional 5.7 million Twitter feeds reached. 

Of course, some of those followers will overlap and many won’t be in Los Angeles. But, nonetheless, in a country where over half of the citizens don’t participate in politics, at least some will get to take some cool “I voted” pictures in front of the 100T compound this election cycle.