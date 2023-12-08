Spider-Man 2 fans are in disbelief at lack of Game Awards wins

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are not happy with the game taking home no accolades at the Game Awards, despite having seven nominations.

The latest game in Insomniac’s superhero series was released in October to positive reviews and much love from its fans and community.

Naturally, Spider-Man 2 was acknowledged quite a bit when the nominations for this year’s Game Awards were released, with the game netting a total of seven nominations, including Game of the Year.

Article continues after ad

However, when the show ended, many fans were left disappointed when the team behind the game didn’t get a single award.

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man 2 fans have voiced their displeasure on social media

After the awards show, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak about their displeasure at the game not winning a single category.

One user even responded to Insomniac directly, saying “Ya’ll was robbed of everything.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some people even took to referencing everyone’s favorite Spider-Man 3 meme, Bully Maguire, to talk about their feelings about the whole thing.

Article continues after ad

However, there were some users who were a little more understanding of the game’s competition in the awards. One fan spoke their mind, saying, “Great game, but you are going head to head against games like Baldur’s Gate.”

Article continues after ad

Spider-Man 2 did face some stiff competition, with games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both of these games have been heralded as some of the best games ever, not just of the year.

Article continues after ad

For Insomniac’s part, they were very grateful and humble with their own post: “Spider-Man 2 fans are in disbelief at lack of Game Awards trips!”