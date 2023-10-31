Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players upset sequel dropped pivotal feature from the original

Spider-Man 2 fans reminisce on missing features in-game, including a way to learn more about villains and more.

Spider-Man 2‘s launch has been nothing short of spectacular, as Insomniac Games’ sequel is smashing expectations. There’s a lot to love here, with two Spider-Men roaming the streets of New York.

That said, it hasn’t been without its flaws. Fans have pointed out plenty of missed features, such as the lack of New Game + and ways to change the day/night cycles.

The latest discussion focuses on more missing features that would’ve brought some cool lore tidbits.

Spider-Man 2 players miss character bios and social feeds

Insomniac ticked off all the boxes of creating a stellar superhero title with Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. Aside from providing great gameplay, it provided important lore through its character bios, such as character aliases and occupations. On the other hand, the social feed showed the citizens of New York interacting via a Twitter-like feed. It was silly, yet fun.

Oddly enough, the sequel is devoid of both of those features. There are no character bios that provide dense lore knowledge, and there isn’t a feed where the citizens can react to events.

Reddit user SuperDamnKrazy brought attention to these absent features “I think the bios would of help a lot especially when with reminding us about what happened between the games and with a lot of the characters that were being set up in side missions.”

Many shared the same sentiment that there was a huge missed opportunity here. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes action in Spider-Man 2, and the lack of character bios detracts from clarification. It also would’ve been a boon for first-time players who might’ve missed the first two titles.

With the sequel featuring Venom and Peter’s take on the symbiote, one player commented it would’ve great to see citizens interact on the social feed. “The social media was such a missed opportunity with the symbiote. Would’ve loved to see what New Yorkers thought of Bully Lowenthal.”

Unfortunately, as time goes on, the list of missing features fans would like to see grows larger. Here’s hoping Insomniac will take a few notes and implement some of the fan feedback floating around the streets of New York.