Spider-man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 players clash over Game Awards results

Following the 2023 Game Awards, which saw huge victories for Baldur’s Gate 3, Spiderman 2 players have started criticizing the game, sparking a feud between the two fanbases.

The Game Awards this year was a great night for Larian Studios, with wins in Best Performance, Best Multiplayer, and the coveted Game of the Year. Conversely, Spider-Man 2 players were disappointed by the game getting no awards, despite 7 nominations, only one fewer than Baldur’s Gate.

However, this disappointment has now bubbled over into attacks on Baldur’s Gate, with many Spider-Man fans suggesting it wasn’t deserving of its Game of the Year win. It doesn’t help that Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are both radically different games.

Game Awards results prompt clash between Spider-Man and Baldur’s Gate

Comparisons began when one disappointed player posted a highlight from an early scene in Spider-Man, claiming that “Baldur’s Gate 3 winning Game of the Year over this is crazy”.

When players pointed out that this scene didn’t actually include any gameplay, another Twitter user made a neutrual side-by-side comparison.

Players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit fired back, saying that people were taking the Game Awards “so seriously”, and pointing out that action games were often more likely to win Game of the Year previously.

It should be noted that while some players were upset about the results, many enjoyed both games and criticized others for starting fights.

One Twitter user whose comparisons went viral, Sadot the Gamer, said: “I feel like the only categories Spider-Man 2 got robbed in were best performance and best audio.

“Everyone should have known going in that the voters were going to give everything to Baldur’s Gate 3 or TOTK, with Alan Wake 2 getting some awards for being incomprehensibly weird.”

