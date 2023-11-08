Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players weep after patch removes fun Venom glitch

To the dismay of players, a recent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch removed a fun Venom glitch that allowed for free-roam play as the character.

Insomniac’s third Spider-Man adventure lets players assume control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. However, one mission also unlocks access to playable Venom, meaning players can briefly wreak havoc as the hulking Spidey villain.

This playable Venom section lasts only a short while, but players found a way to freely roam New York beyond the confines of the mission in question.

In short, the glitch worked such that users controlling Venom could run up the sides of certain buildings, repeatedly slam into an invisible wall, and then, boom, free-roaming as Venom activated. It caused a fair few problems, though, specifically corrupting save data in many cases. Understandably, Insomniac had to issue a fix.

Recent Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch removes fun Venom glitch

As spotted by Redditor AKQX, it seems the latest Spider-Man 2 update got rid of the bug that let players explore NYC as Venom. “Insomniac has patched it,” the Redditor wrote in a post accompanied by gameplay footage of their attempt to replicate the free-roam exploit.

The clip shows that reaching the top of the building that usually houses invisible walls is no longer possible. As soon as Venom crosses over the building’s topmost edge, an invisible force pushes him back down to the ground.

While many users in the Reddit thread lamented the exploit’s correction, some noted that Insomniac had good reason to act fast. As one person explained, “It caused ‘corrupted saves’ where I’m pretty sure enemies wouldn’t spawn, which could be fixed by reloading an older save. So it wasn’t extreme, but they patched it.”

Meanwhile, other Spider-Man 2 players are just upset they never even had a chance to use the Venom glitch at all. One such comment reads, “NOOOOO I NEVER GOT TO TRY IT.”

At the very least, fans can still enjoy causing chaos as Venom for the period of time when it’s allowed. Insomniac developers have also expressed an interest in producing a Venom spinoff if that’s something players want. Whether or not such a project will ever see the light of day remains a mystery.