Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player discovers way to help Venom explore New York

One Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player found a way to exploit a glitch and allow Venom to freely run around New York City.

The main supervillain of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the powerful symbiote Venom, who bonds to a human host and proceeds to wreak havoc across New York City. The game does let players control Venom, albeit for just a brief time and in a limited area.

However, a player has found a way to break the rules here to give Venom the sightseeing trip through New York he deserves. By exploiting a glitch, it’s possible to freely roam the city as Venom – and it has some pretty hilarious results.

Note, spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to follow.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 glitch allows Venom to wander New York, ride bikes & more

As shared by Ellemen on YouTube, there’s a way to break Venom out from the limited space where players are meant to control him.

Before getting into how the glitch works, it should be noted that doing this can break the game and may corrupt your save. Returning to the checkpoint causes enemies not to spawn and causes additional glitches with Kraven the Hunter, which obviously impacts that pivotal fight.

Ellemen recommends using a manual save if you plan to attempt this so you can reload and continue the game as normal afterward.

As the video lays out, during the mission where players take control of Venom, it’s possible to climb up some buildings to reach two invisible walls. For unknown reasons, running into one of these eliminates the other, allowing you to take Venom all over the map.

From this point, players can do just about anything they want as the symbiote. Venom clearly was not meant to be playable outside the story area, so everything is a little janky. For example, the video shows Venom swimming in the river, which basically amounts to him swinging his arms around above water before getting stuck in a mid-jump pose.

Perhaps most hilarious is taking Venom to the ridable bikes in Astoria. The game does let Venom take a bike and attempt to travel on it, but the character model is obviously way too big for the bike, and he appears to be holding onto invisible handlebars.

Outside of the humor factor, there’s really not much reason to attempt this. After all, you can’t actually complete any quests as Venom – or do much other than run and jump around – and there, again, is a great risk of breaking your save.

This was also found before the release of Version 1.001.003, which, based on the patch notes, probably doesn’t impact the glitch. Regardless, those who want to try and ride a bike as Venom for themselves should (carefully) attempt this now in case a future patch removes this silly exploit.