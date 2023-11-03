Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 glitch turns the web-slinger into Naruto
A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player captured footage of a hilarious glitch where the web-slinger basically performs Naruto’s iconic run.
Like most games, the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features its fair share of bugs, the most popular being the Spider-cube error. The glitch worked such that the Spider-Man character would randomly take the form of a white cube, capable of web-swinging and the like.
To the dismay of some fans, Insomniac fixed the bug in Spider-Man 2’s 1.001.003 patch. But, a few other issues continue to linger.
One such glitch involves Spider-Man suddenly striking a pose that may look familiar to fans of Naruto.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 glitch sees Pete embrace his inner Naruto
While biking around New York in Peter’s Spider-Man garb, a Twitter/X user accidentally ran into a sign while trying to slip into a subway. The player smashed head-first into the signpost above the subway’s entrance, which sent the web-slinger flying backward off his bike.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Something strange occurred in the moments following the incident, though. Spider-Man‘s arms became stuck in a backward position, making it look as though he was miming Naruto’s iconic run.
The Twitter user noticed as much and photoshopped a picture of Naruto next to the Spider-Man 2 glitch in action. Check it out in the post below:
The Naruto run is not exactly a bad look on the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Still, it’s a strange glitch. How many players slam into things as Spider-Man and subsequently end up with Naruto’s running arms as a result? That much is unclear for now.
Insomniac shipped Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on October 20 to glowing praise. In addition to critical success, the sequel is also tearing up the sales charts, quickly becoming the fastest-selling title from PlayStation Studios with 2.5 million copies sold in one day.