Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 glitch turns the web-slinger into Naruto

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player captured footage of a hilarious glitch where the web-slinger basically performs Naruto’s iconic run.

Like most games, the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features its fair share of bugs, the most popular being the Spider-cube error. The glitch worked such that the Spider-Man character would randomly take the form of a white cube, capable of web-swinging and the like.

To the dismay of some fans, Insomniac fixed the bug in Spider-Man 2’s 1.001.003 patch. But, a few other issues continue to linger.

Article continues after ad

One such glitch involves Spider-Man suddenly striking a pose that may look familiar to fans of Naruto.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 glitch sees Pete embrace his inner Naruto

While biking around New York in Peter’s Spider-Man garb, a Twitter/X user accidentally ran into a sign while trying to slip into a subway. The player smashed head-first into the signpost above the subway’s entrance, which sent the web-slinger flying backward off his bike.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Something strange occurred in the moments following the incident, though. Spider-Man‘s arms became stuck in a backward position, making it look as though he was miming Naruto’s iconic run.

Article continues after ad

The Twitter user noticed as much and photoshopped a picture of Naruto next to the Spider-Man 2 glitch in action. Check it out in the post below:

Article continues after ad

The Naruto run is not exactly a bad look on the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Still, it’s a strange glitch. How many players slam into things as Spider-Man and subsequently end up with Naruto’s running arms as a result? That much is unclear for now.

Insomniac shipped Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on October 20 to glowing praise. In addition to critical success, the sequel is also tearing up the sales charts, quickly becoming the fastest-selling title from PlayStation Studios with 2.5 million copies sold in one day.