Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans mourn loss of “Spider-cube” after latest patch

Players are sad after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s latest update patched out a bizarre bug that caused Peter and Miles to turn into white cubes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s latest patch makes a couple of big changes to the game. The most significant among them is Insomniac replacing the Cuban flag mistakenly placed in the Morales home with the correct Puerto Rican flag.

The other major change in Version 1.001.003 is a bug fix. Since launch, players have been baffled by a weird glitch that replaced Spider-Man’s character model with a small white cube.

Following the bug’s removal, some fans are expressing sadness that “Spider-cube” is no more.

Fans want Spider-cube to come back as an unlockable suit

While Insomniac doesn’t specifically mention the cube glitch in its patch notes, it does say it “Addressed an issue where models would not load properly after long play sessions.” Since the update, players have confirmed that Peter and Miles no longer turn into cubes.

This has saddened those players who found “Spider-cube” charming, leading some to mourn the loss on social media.

For many, Spider-cube was just a silly little bug rather than a major inconvenience. Players could still swing around New York as usual – Spidey just looked a little different doing it.

The glitch was also nostalgic for some, as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales had a similar issue in which Miles would sometimes turn into random objects like street lights.

One commenter proposed a compromise that would fix the glitch while keeping Spider-cube alive: “Add Spider-Cube as an officially unlockable suit.” Others suggested a Spider-cube suit should be a reward for 100% completion, joking that it would be a better reward than the suit you can unlock after reaching max level.

Spider-cube may be gone, but thanks to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans and social media, it’s clear he will never be forgotten.