Smash Ultimate ‘GOAT’ MkLeo parts ways with T1 after three years

Super Smash Bros Ultimate GOAT Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez has entered free agency after three years with T1 and numerous tournament victories.

MkLeo signed with T1 in February of 2020, one year after he won Smash Ultimate’s first and only EVO championship as a member of Echo Fox.

In his time with T1, MkLeo won countless tournaments from Smash World Tour, Genesis 8 & 9, the Ludwig Smash Invitational, and many more.

In an emotional and unexpected announcement on February 23, T1 announced that the org would be saying goodbye to Leo, referring to him as the GOAT.

“Today we say goodbye to the Smash G.O.A.T MkLeo,” they said. “Leo brought T1 fans so much to join and so many championships these past few years. We wish Leo all the best in his next adventure! He will always be part of the T1 family.”

Article continues after ad

Shortly after the announcement by T1, MkLeo shared more info with fans and is currently looking for a new org to call home.

“It’s been a pleasure to be part of this awesome family, sadly, nothing is forever, wish T1 and every staff the best! I am now a free agent.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The unexpected free agency sent shockwaves across the Smash scene with many expecting the Joker and Byleth main to find a new team quickly.

“You’ll find a new home very quick goat! Best of luck,” Mario main Kurama wrote.

“Top 1 player uncontested for the entire game’s lifespan and now he doesn’t have a sponsor but is a free agent. Kinda nuts when you think about it,” remarked another.

Article continues after ad

MkLeo’s next tournament will be Collision 2023 on March 10 followed by Smash Ultimate Summit 6 a couple of weeks later having been invited.

Only time will tell if the Smash prodigy will have an org by then or if he’ll hold out for a bit just like fellow Mexican Ultimate star Sparg0 did before signing to FaZe.