Tekken & Fallout come to Smash Ultimate with new Mii fighter costumes

Brand new Mii fighter costumes featuring Tekken’s Heihachi and Vault Boy from Fallout have been revealed alongside Smash Ultimate’s newest playable character Min Min from ARMS.

During the presentation for Challenger Pack 6, series creator Masahiro Sakurai also showed off the upcoming Mii Fighter costumes with more Splatoon and ARMS costumes thrown in alongside the two major third parties.

The big standout is Vault Boy as a Mii Gunner outfit, the mascot of the Vault-Tec Corporation in Fallout.

During the course of the game, Vault Boy is used to advertise the company’s products through a series of informative cartoons.

The idea of a Fallout character coming to Smash was always a bit unlikely, but the fact that Vault Boy is coming in the form of a Mii Fighter costume should put a large grin on anyone still feeling the pain over Fallout 76.

Next up is Tekken’s Heihachi Mishima. While some may have expected the antagonist to be a full new fighter at some point during Fighters Pass Volume 2, it seems like we’ll have to settle for a Mii costume.

Interestingly, with Heihachi now coming to Smash (sort of) he will be the first character to be playable in both Smash Bros and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.

Now you can have Heihachi, Terry Bogard, Ryu and Ken duke it out in a Tekken vs Fatal Fury vs Street Fighter brawl.

Become S.P.E.C.I.A.L with the Vault Boy Mii Fighter costume, available for purchase on 6/29! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/x9AsCN7NCN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2020

Additionally, Callie and Marie from Splatoon will be joining the fighter as a Brawler and Gunner. So, for those who want more Splatoon in Smash, here’s your chance to up that series’ representation.

Finally, for anyone not satisfied with just Min Min from ARMS, Ninjara will be a Mii Fighter outfit as well.

The new costumes will be coming June 29, the same day as Min Min launches as the first character in Fighters Pass Volume 2 and will only cost $0.75 each.