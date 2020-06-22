ARMS' Min Min revealed as newest Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter

The newest Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC character and the first in Fighters Pass Volume 2 has finally been announced as Min Min from the ARMS series.

Min Min was revealed during a special live stream from Mr. Sakurai on June 22. The female character appeared amongst a whole host of fighters, beating them out to claim the invite to fight in Smash.

Keeping with the ARMS theme, Min Min will be able to send out her arms to throw punches using the A and B buttons. Her arms don't quite have the same length as they do in her normal game, but Sakurai revealed that the attacks can be combined together for devastating combos. She will be available come June 29.

The announcement comes after months of speculation from fans, ever since Nintendo revealed that ARMS would be the next series to have a representative back at a Direct Mini in March.

With Smash Ultimate competitions limited to online play for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see how the pro community takes to Min Min and how their place in the meta develops over time.

ARMS was first released on the Nintendo Switch on June 16, 2017 and features multiple characters fighting each other by using their extendable arms to inflict damage. The game was well-received, with an aggregate score of 77/100 on MetaCritic.

Min Min is the sixth paid DLC fighter and the first in Fighters Pass Volume 2, which still has five more slots to fill. When all is said and done, Smash Ultimate will have been blessed with eleven DLC fighters - more than any other game in the series.

It's ramen time! Hailing from the legendary Mintendo Noodle House, Min Min joins #SmashBrosUltimate as DLC fighter 6!



Min Min, Spring Stadium, & music DLC arrive 6/29. Purchase the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 to obtain Min Min immediately following release!https://t.co/fSka0jiFKb pic.twitter.com/9wiSmAuDmZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2020

As Nintendo previously indicated, no other fighters would be revealed during the presentation, leaving some fans upset that the next character wasn't shown off or their franchise announced. There's no indication as to when that will be or how far into development the next challenger pack is.

Earlier in June, series creator Masahiro Sakurai provided an update on DLC development in a Famitsu column where he explained that it was proceeding well, despite the team working from home, but there are some difficulties that are causing issues.

The remaining DLC in Fighters Pass Volume 2 is set to release by December 31, 2021.