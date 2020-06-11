Completed Smash Ultimate character screen hints at a third Fighters Pass

With six fighters still coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate with Fighters Pass Volume 2, one question players have had is "will there be a third?". A newly-created render of what the character select screen will look like once Volume 2 is completed may provide some insight into that question.

Whenever a new fighter is added, the character select screen changes ever so slightly to adjust for their addition and center the board with the bottom row consisting of less than the upper two.

There’s also two forms of the character select screen – one with Echo fighters stacked and one without. The one without the stacks is primary, while the one with puts the Echo fighters such as Dark Samus and Dark Pit in the upper right hand corner of a character’s square.

With some modding help, Redditor epicmartin7_ created a mockup of both screens once the six upcoming fighters are released.

“You can add CSS squares just by changing some parameter values. In this case, I enabled some CSS UI entries they have for Bosses in WoL and Classic mode,” he explained.

The most interesting thing about the mockup for the standard character select screen is that there will be just enough room for four additional fighters once Volume 2 is completed.

However, on the stacked Echo fighters version, the screen matches up perfectly with no empty spaces available.

One theory is that there will be four final Echo fighters to round out the roster. This would allow for both screens to be perfectly balanced – as all things should be.

Could there be a final Fighters Pass consisting of only Echo fighters? Only time will tell. Until then, here's our list for five Echo fighters we want to see in Smash Ultimate.

All that’s known thus far is that the next DLC fighter will be from the ARMS franchise and released later in June. The remaining fighters in Volume 2 are scheduled to all be out by the placeholder date of December 31, 2021.