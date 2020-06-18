Sakurai reveals ongoing difficulties with Smash Ultimate DLC development

With Smash Ultimate fans anxiously awaiting the reveal of the ARMS character as part of Fighters Pass Volume 2, series creator Masahiro Sakurai has explained how DLC development is proceeding as part of a new Famitsu column.

Sakurai had previously detailed how the teleworking was going in an earlier column from April where he said it had been quite successful, but now it seems like there are some major difficulties facing the team as they work from home.

In a translation posted by journalist PushDustin on Twitter, Sakurai revealed how 75% of the team would like to continue teleworking, as they are finding it to be less stressful than commuting and lets them take care of their families in the process.

That said, with family members close by, it makes talking about secret and sensitive information difficult. Additionally, slower internet at home can make communicating an issue for the team.

Perhaps the most concerning piece of info, however, is that the team is having issues with equipment and it’s costing money to fix. Luckily, Sakurai's company, Sora Co. Ltd. is going the extra mile by providing relief to employees working on Smash Ultimate.

Smash Ultimate developers are sending Sakurai what they need on Amazon for him to order for them, with the items being shipped to their homes for use and keep.

So far, there hasn’t been any announcement that Fighters Pass Volume 2 will be delayed, as all the DLC is set to be released by December 31, 2021.

While the ARMS fighter is still scheduled to be revealed and available for purchase sometime in June, there’s no telling when the next representative will be announced. It’s a far cry from June 2019 where the company announced two DLC fighters at E3.

There's five more DLC characters and stages coming as part of Vol 2 after the ARMS release, so the team still a lot more work to be done.

Hopefully, the team can continue to keep pace with development and we get to see what they have in store for us sooner as opposed to much later.