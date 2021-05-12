Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list: best fighters ranked - Dexerto

Super Smash features a highly versatile and competitive array of fighters to choose from. But, there is always an ongoing debate into which characters are simply better than the rest.

Fighting games have always been at the forefront of competitive gaming, whether you are playing online with other players, or just hanging out with some friends. Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been the go-to game as of late.

There is a surplus of characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and it can be deceiving to choose one every time you play. As well, not all of these fighters are on the same playing field, as some reign supreme in combat. We are going to run over the best ones to use so that you can better your play against others.

How many fighters are in Super Smash Bros Ultimate?

As of writing, there are currently 80 playable characters in Super Smash, with Pyra and Mythra being the latest additions to the cast.

As well, if you head over to the official Smash website, they are planning on releasing two more characters in the near future. The identity of these fighters is still unknown as of now, but there has been a lot of debate into who we could see join the list.

Who are the DLC characters in Smash?

If you are just playing the base version of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, you may be wondering how there are an additional 10 characters in the game. These 10 fighters come through the DLC fighter packs Nintendo has been releasing since the game released.

Each DLC pack runs for around $5.99 USD, and can be purchased through the Nintendo eshop on your Switch. Below is a list of all DLC characters they have added to the game thus far!

Piranha Plant Super Mario

Joker Persona

Hero Dragon Quest

Banjo and Kazooie Banjo and Kazooie

Terry Fatal Fury

Byleth Fire Emblem

Min Min ARMS

Steve/Alex Minecraft

Sephiroth Final Fantasy

Pyra/Mythra Xenoblade Chronicles



Super Smash tier list

There is a lot to consider when making a tier list for the characters of Super Smash Bros. Aspects that include how their attacks fair, how mobile they are, and if they are versatile against other fighters are all factors that we took into consideration when making this list.

Furthermore, there are different classifications to fighters and this is another factor you should consider when picking a main character. Some are best up close and personal, while some rely on ranged attacks to get the upper hand over their opponent. Regardless, there are still some amazing fighters in Smash, and below is a rundown of where they all stand in the current patch!

S Tier

This tier is reserved for the best of the best, the characters you are always going to run up against in online matches. These fighters offer immense damage, along with some nasty combos that can decimate your opponents!

R.O.B

Bayonetta

Peach

Daisy

Pikachu

Young Link

Ryu

Mewtwo

Bowser

Joker

Lucina

Hero

Chrom

Wii Fit Trainer

Falco

Byleth

Donkey Kong

Isabelle

Cloud

Lucas

Steve/Alex

Snake

Kirby

A Tier

Moving down a bit, these fighters are not the best within the game. But, they can still hold their own against many of the S tier characters!

Do not be shy to try these characters out, as some of them can easily be classified as S tier at any given moment.

Pichu

Lucario

Inkling

Olimar

Pyra/Mythra

Pokemon Trainer

Ken

Link

Simon

Corrin

Robin

Marth

Yoshi

Zelda

Ice Climbers

Fox

Shulk

Sephiorth

Piranha Plant

Greninja

Mr. Game & Watch

Jigglypuff

King Dedede

Palutena

B Tier

The following fighters are still strong in the right scenarios, but they falter when it comes to their move-set and how complex you can get with your moves.

Diddy Kong

Bowser Jr.

Ike

Mario

Luigi

Ganondorf

Wario

Mii Swordfighter

Mii Gunner

Mii Brawler

Rosalina and Luma

Zero Suit Samus

Sonic

Palutena

C Tier

Last but not least, we have arrived at the last tier on our list. No character is overly bad in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but these fighters will not fair as much compared to others in previous tiers.

Little Mac

Pac-Man

Min Min

Meta Knight

Dr. Mario

Dunk Hunt

Banjo and Kazooie

Terry

Incineroar

Pit

Dark Pit

This list is going to evolve over the course of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and there are bound to be changes in the near future. But, Smash is still one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there, and we are amped to see the last two DLC fighters.