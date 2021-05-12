Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list: best fighters ranked - Dexerto

Super Smash features a highly versatile and competitive array of fighters to choose from. But, there is always an ongoing debate into which characters are simply better than the rest.
Fighting games have always been at the forefront of competitive gaming, whether you are playing online with other players, or just hanging out with some friends. Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been the go-to game as of late.
There is a surplus of characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and it can be deceiving to choose one every time you play. As well, not all of these fighters are on the same playing field, as some reign supreme in combat. We are going to run over the best ones to use so that you can better your play against others.
How many fighters are in Super Smash Bros Ultimate?
As of writing, there are currently 80 playable characters in Super Smash, with Pyra and Mythra being the latest additions to the cast.
As well, if you head over to the official Smash website, they are planning on releasing two more characters in the near future. The identity of these fighters is still unknown as of now, but there has been a lot of debate into who we could see join the list.
Who are the DLC characters in Smash?
If you are just playing the base version of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, you may be wondering how there are an additional 10 characters in the game. These 10 fighters come through the DLC fighter packs Nintendo has been releasing since the game released.
Each DLC pack runs for around $5.99 USD, and can be purchased through the Nintendo eshop on your Switch. Below is a list of all DLC characters they have added to the game thus far!
- Piranha Plant
- Super Mario
- Joker
- Persona
- Hero
- Dragon Quest
- Banjo and Kazooie
- Banjo and Kazooie
- Terry
- Fatal Fury
- Byleth
- Fire Emblem
- Min Min
- ARMS
- Steve/Alex
- Minecraft
- Sephiroth
- Final Fantasy
- Pyra/Mythra
- Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash tier list
There is a lot to consider when making a tier list for the characters of Super Smash Bros. Aspects that include how their attacks fair, how mobile they are, and if they are versatile against other fighters are all factors that we took into consideration when making this list.
Furthermore, there are different classifications to fighters and this is another factor you should consider when picking a main character. Some are best up close and personal, while some rely on ranged attacks to get the upper hand over their opponent. Regardless, there are still some amazing fighters in Smash, and below is a rundown of where they all stand in the current patch!
S Tier
This tier is reserved for the best of the best, the characters you are always going to run up against in online matches. These fighters offer immense damage, along with some nasty combos that can decimate your opponents!
- R.O.B
- Bayonetta
- Peach
- Daisy
- Pikachu
- Young Link
- Ryu
- Mewtwo
- Bowser
- Joker
- Lucina
- Hero
- Chrom
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Falco
- Byleth
- Donkey Kong
- Isabelle
- Cloud
- Lucas
- Steve/Alex
- Snake
- Kirby
A Tier
Moving down a bit, these fighters are not the best within the game. But, they can still hold their own against many of the S tier characters!
Do not be shy to try these characters out, as some of them can easily be classified as S tier at any given moment.
- Pichu
- Lucario
- Inkling
- Olimar
- Pyra/Mythra
- Pokemon Trainer
- Ken
- Link
- Simon
- Corrin
- Robin
- Marth
- Yoshi
- Zelda
- Ice Climbers
- Fox
- Shulk
- Sephiorth
- Piranha Plant
- Greninja
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Jigglypuff
- King Dedede
- Palutena
B Tier
The following fighters are still strong in the right scenarios, but they falter when it comes to their move-set and how complex you can get with your moves.
- Diddy Kong
- Bowser Jr.
- Ike
- Mario
- Luigi
- Ganondorf
- Wario
- Mii Swordfighter
- Mii Gunner
- Mii Brawler
- Rosalina and Luma
- Zero Suit Samus
- Sonic
- Palutena
C Tier
Last but not least, we have arrived at the last tier on our list. No character is overly bad in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but these fighters will not fair as much compared to others in previous tiers.
- Little Mac
- Pac-Man
- Min Min
- Meta Knight
- Dr. Mario
- Dunk Hunt
- Banjo and Kazooie
- Terry
- Incineroar
- Pit
- Dark Pit
This list is going to evolve over the course of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and there are bound to be changes in the near future. But, Smash is still one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there, and we are amped to see the last two DLC fighters.