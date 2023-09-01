Nintendo rumored to release new Smash Ultimate content amid Smash 6 hype

A Nintendo insider is claiming that more Super Smash Bros Ultimate content could be coming as fans anxiously await a Smash 6 announcement.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate wrapped up development with the release of Sora concluding Fighters Pass Volume 2, but it seems like Nintendo may be returning to its flagship fighter in a new update.

A new Smash game recently became a big topic of discussion after a video by series creator

Masahiro Sakurai where he hinted of Nintendo’s plans to continue the franchise and how he would like to assist in some capacity.

Now, insider PapaGenos is claiming that he’s heard some “whispers” about Nintendo revisiting Smash, and could coincide with a new Smash Ultimate update.

Speaking about a potential September Nintendo Direct, PapaGenos brought up how a Sora amiibo has yet to be announced despite the rest of the roster and DLC having amiibo figures.

Interestingly, if a Sora amiibo is released, Smash Ultimate would need an update for the new data and there seems to be evidence to suggest that Nintendo has something big planned Smash-wise.

According to PapaGenos, there is a big restock of Smash amiibo on the way along and in the past, these restcosk have coincided with Nintendo promoting Smash through DLC or announcements.

Not only that, but Smash GameCube controllers are also being restocked and that’s only happened twice before: for Smash Ultimate’s release and the announcement of Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Of course, take all this with a grain of salt, but it would be amazing if Nintendo were to announce Fighters Pass Volume 3 or even a new Smash game with all the DLC already packaged in.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but if new Smash Ultimate content is released, chances are that new balance patches will be coming, which would be a godsend for the esports scene trying to navigate banning Minecraft Steve.