Switch 2 leaks claim console runs “like a PS5”, FF7R to be launch title & more

Leaks related to both Sega and Square Enix have revealed that devs are already working with Switch 2 dev kits. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is reportedly running great on the console and is likely to be a launch title.

It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch is aging hardware. Since its initial release in 2017, the hardware hasn’t gotten any newer. And, unlike the PS4 pro and Xbox One X, the Switch hasn’t had any sort of hardware refresh to give it some help running modern titles.

Article continues after ad

So, those who love Nintendo games have been anxiously awaiting a way to bring their favorite into the modern age with a resolution and graphical fidelity that doesn’t feel like a step back from their contemporaries. And, while the Switch 2 has been rumored for a while, information has been scarce. Until now, that is.

Article continues after ad

According to a new leak related to Sega and Square Enix, the Switch 2 is on its way and devs have been working with development kits for these consoles for some time. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is reportedly running well on the console and has a good chance of being a launch title.

Article continues after ad

Switch 2 leaks claim that devs are working with the console

The biggest news from these leaks is that devs have their games running on a Switch 2 dev kit, and they’re running well.

The Final Fantasy 7 remake didn’t take much effort to port over according to the leaker’s claims as to what devs have been saying, and that it didn’t take much time at all to bring the game over.

Article continues after ad

Considering how difficult it is for modern AAA games to run on the Switch, the contents of this leak point to the Switch 2 being a huge technological leap.

Article continues after ad

“FF7R looks and runs like a PS5 game on Switch 2 devkit. Port took no time I’m told. Could be a launch game, not sure.” claims the leaker.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Square Enix The first Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a huge hit for Sqaure Enix.

The leaker also had some similar claims coming from Sega, with the dev kits reportedly having been around for a while now and available for developers to work on. The most important information to wean here is that it’s backward compatible with some Switch games so far, and that the console is likely working toward full backward compatibility.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Switch 2 devkits have been here a while, I can verify it is backwards compatible with a few games tested. New cartridge. New camera feature.”

The idea that there’s a new cartridge has made fans question whether or not the physical versions of their Switch games will be backward compatible, but some commenters on the original resetera post have pointed out that the 3DS had a similar problem and a solution for it.

“It can just be like the DS > 3DS change where they just add a nub to it so that 3DS games can’t be inserted into a DS.” said one commenter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the packaging on amiibos being changed has sparked speculation that they could be gearing up for the launch of the Switch 2. Compatible hardware is no longer listed as a part of the new packaging, making some believe that Nintendo is putting in the work now to “future proof” amiibos.

It’s yet unclear what the Switch 2 will change, but, if developers have been working with the dev kits for a while now, it’s likely that we’ll hear more news about the upcoming console soon.