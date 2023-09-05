Leaks point to Nintendo Direct coming in September
Rumors suggest a Nintendo Direct will take place in September, following the company’s usual content release plan.
On August 31, Nintendo hosted a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. The roughly 15-minute-long presentation provided an in-depth look at the first Super Mario side-scrolling game since Super Mario Bros. U in 2012.
In years past, Nintendo has hosted Directs in February, June, and September. But thanks to the latest Mario Direct in August, some community members feared the event would push an annual fall showcase back.
To alleviate those fears, rumors suggest that this year will be business as usual for Nintendo.
Will there be a Nintendo Direct in September?
On September 5, Felipe Lima, Universo Nintendo Editor-in-Chief, reported that there will be a Nintendo Direct next week.
Nintendo news source Stealth40k elaborated: “While this comes from their own sources and should be treated as a rumor, Nintendo always has a Direct in September, so it’s only a matter of time.”
For context, the September 2022 Direct announced Fire Emblem: Engage, Octopath Traveler II, and Pikmin 4. To better understand what we may see this year, it’s important to look at what’s still in development.
The February Direct announced a Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, along with Splatooon 3 Side Order – a new single-player campaign set in Inkopolis Square. Both upcoming projects were revealed without a release date.
In June, Pokemon Scarlett & Violet provided fans a first look at The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, a two-part DLC offering slated to launch during the Fall and Winter 2023 windows. The summer showcase also highlighted Sonic Superstars, coming sometime in Fall 2023.
The last main title we know about without a release date is a remastered version of The Nintendo 3DS game Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.
As for games with concrete release dates, fans could possibly expect more news about WarioWare, Dragon Quest, Super Mario RPG, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Persona 5 Tactica.
We will provide an update when we learn more about what Nintendo has up its sleeve.