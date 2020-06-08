Smash Ultimate “leak” reveals ARMS DLC fighter - but is it real?

A new Smash Ultimate ARMS leak has surfaced showing what appears to be Min Min’s victory screen, but people are unsure about its legitimacy.

The screen, which shows off Min Min posing in victory in Ultimate, is quite similar to the same pose used in ARMS.

In the photo, the character extends her foot in a kicking motion over an explosive red and white background. Meanwhile, the text reads “Min Min” and a new ARMS icon is on display in the left hand side.

The leaked image first appeared on 4chan and has been circulating from there, but many are doubting its legitimacy.

“Fake, picture is not blurry,” one anonymous poster joked, referencing how so many faked leaks are blurry images.

“The pose is mirrored, which means he either has access to the model or he's very, very good with modeling software/image modification,” another chimed in.

One part of the leak that may put its legitimacy in doubt is the font used for “Min Min” looks a little too thin, especially when compared to the rest of the cast’s victory screens.

Nonetheless, it’s still possible that Min Min will be coming to Smash, especially considering how a popular theory is that the ARMS fighter will be treated like Bowser JR with its alternate costumes counting as different fighters.

The theory suggests that Spring Man will be the standard base fighters, but other members of the ARMS cast will be available by switching his colors. Of course, Spring Man is already an Assist Trophy, so having him graduate to fully playable character would be interesting to say the least.

As for when the fighter will be revealed, many believe it will be on June 16, to mark the three-year anniversary of ARMS’ release on Nintendo Switch.

Until then, keep your eyes peeled as June is the month we will finally be getting the first character in Fighters Pass Volume 2, with five more still to come.