Smash Ultimate leak reveals ARMS fighter and potential release date

The identity of the upcoming ARMS fighter in Super Smash Bros Ultimate along with their release date may have been revealed if a new leak is to be believed.

While it’s been known for some time that the first character in Fighters Pass Volume 2 would be from the ARMS series, their identity has been a mystery.

According to an anonymous poster on 4chan, Spring Man will be the next fighter with his alternate costumes being seven other characters from the game.

Advertisement

This wouldn’t be the first time that alternate costumes have been separate characters. The most notable example of this is with Bowser JR’s outfits being the other Koopalings.

Read More: Sakurai provides update on Smash DLC development

Spring Man has been widely speculated to be the upcoming character, as he’s considered to be the “face” of the series and already an assist trophy in Smash. It’s unclear what will happen to his assist trophy as an in-game item, however, and the leaker doesn’t elaborate.

According to the poster, the character reveal will begin where the Incineroar and Ken trailer ended. Nintendo has paid homage to prior trailers in the past when announcing newer fighters. For instance, when Banjo Kazooie was announced, his reveal took place after King K. Rool’s.

Advertisement

The leaker claims that Incineroar is “looking annoyed only for a fighter with lanky arms and legs drops down from the lighting setup” only for Spring Man to show up and emerge out of the shadows.

“[The] trailer ends with Incin on the floor with crossed eyes and tongue out and Spring Man looking smug,” the poster wrote.

What’s interesting about the supposed leak is the release date: June 16, 2020.

Advertisement

ARMS was originally released on the Nintendo Switch on June 16, 2017, so this would mark three years since the game hit shelves.

Read More: Smash Ultimate ranked mode would improve online play

Even if the 4chan leak doesn’t turn out to be true, this particular date does seem quite plausible so fans should keep an eye out just in case.

It’s unclear who the next fighter after the ARMS character will be, but there have been many rumors and other supposed leaks ranging from Dante from Devil May Cry, Crash Bandicoot, and even a League of Legends champion.