Nintendo debunks Smash Ultimate DLC fighter amiibo theory

Nintendo slammed the door shut on rumors that Spring Man or another possible DLC fighter would be getting an amiibo when they updated their website after rumors began to swirl online.

These rumors first began after fans noticed the Smash Ultimate amiibo page had an empty slot in between Sonic and Toon Link, leading some to believe that a new character could be coming whose name fit in the empty space.

The blank spot simply read “Nintendo Game” in place of the series and “coming soon” where the amiibo figure would be.

Due to the page’s listings being alphabetical, some believed this could be a sign that the upcoming ARMS fighter could be Spring Man, as his name would have fit perfectly in that spot.

Another, albeit wilder possibility, was for Spyro the Dragon - a character that some Smashers have wanted to see join the roster for quite some time.

All this theory-crafting seems to have been for nothing, however, as Nintendo updated the amiibo section of the Smash website to add in... Squirtle.

Squirtle first made its appearance in Brawl as one of Pokemon Trainer’s three switchable fighters, with the other two being Ivysaur and Charizard.

What makes this whole situation so odd is that Squirtle’s amiibo was released back in 2019, yet seems to either have been removed from the Smash Bros portion of the site or just never added, despite appearing on other amiibo pages.

This is also bad news for anyone who may have expected Terry Bogard to get an amiibo, as none of the first Fighters Pass fighters have any figures to their name.

Regardless, while this may not have been a DLC hint, we won’t have much longer to wait until we find out who the next character to join the roster will be.

The ARMS fighter is scheduled to be revealed and released sometime in June, with speculation that it will be on June 16 - the anniversary of the game’s launch on Nintendo Switch.

It’s unclear if the next character in Fighters Pass Volume 2 will be revealed alongside the ARMS DLC, but fans are hopeful, especially as Summer 2019 saw two reveals at E3 in the form of Banjo-Kazooie and Hero from Dragon Quest.