4 ARMS characters who could be Smash Ultimate's next DLC fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players have been eagerly anticipating the release of the game's next DLC fighter, and now that we know it's going to be from ARMS, let's run through some prime candidates.

Now, not everybody will be familiar with ARMS, but it's actually one of Nintendo's other fighting games available on the Switch console – released back in 2017. There are plenty of different fighters to choose from when playing, all of which have huge extended arms that end up flying everywhere as they engage in boxing matches.

It took a long time to find out, but Smash developers revealed one of the mechanical fighters would be coming soon during a Nintendo Direct conference in March, and released "some time" this June. With the month well underway, let's take a look through four different figures ready for action.

Potential ARMS fighters for Smash Ultimate

Springman

Let's kick things off with the face that runs the place, Springman. He's the cover star, along with Ribbon Girl, but is definitely thought of in much higher regard in terms of how powerful his skillset is in-game.

As we've seen with other crossovers from different games, often the most iconic or memorable figure from the title makes their way into Smash (Pikachu from Pokemon, for example, even if there are others) and the same could apply here. His parry ability would be a strong counter-punching mechanism for his debut in Smash, and aside from that, there are all sorts of ways of reinventing him as well.

Master Mummy

Master Mummy might not make the top tiers in the lists of many players, although if we're talking about pure strength and aggression to fit the super heavyweight category on the roster, he fits the bill.

The Grim Creeper can shrug off punches like they were as light as anything, and if you really want the first ARMS character to make an impact, look no further. When blocking, he tends to make back 10 HP each time, and that's something that could translate well in Smash – if done right.

Twintelle

Twintelle made a real impact when she was first added to the game, taking the battle to a new level with her frightening hair – roping fans in with her abilities and admirable physique, shall we say.

This fighter is very well-rounded and is ranked right up there with the very best in the ARMS game. Whether or not that would translate to Smash Ultimate remains to be seen. However, the idea of her slowing down incoming attacks when charging, as well as showing off her air dashes in the Smash Arena, is definitely something players will like to see. Dodging isn't her middle name, but it might as well be.

Min Min

Last, but certainly not least, is Min Min. One of the best to choose in ARMS. The favorite hobby of this fighter actually has nothing to do with the battlefield. Instead, eating ramen from her family's restaurant – and promoting it in bouts – is sort of her thing.

Ramen Royalty, right from the Mintendo Noodle House, and soon enough she might be frying her enemies in another game. We'll have to wait and see.

So, there you have it! That's our top four picks for ARMS' foray into the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Who would you pick, if it was your decision? Let us know on Twitter @SSBUNews.