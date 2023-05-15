Smash player’s mom slams “loser” pro for trash talking her son after defeating him

A Super Smash Bros Ultimate player’s mother got involved in a beef between her son and a pro after her boy was eliminated in the tournament.

Low Tide City 2023 was a big win in Muteace’s pocket headed into Battle of BC, but drama between up-and-comer Syrup and Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernández stole the show at the Texas event.

In a match for Top 8, Maister was able to best Syrup 3-2 to move on, but unleashed some trash talk on the 15-year-old after securing the Smash Ultimate win.

Screenshots posted by Jude ‘Jakal’ Harris allege that Maister told Syrup that he “f**king sucks” after the match, leading to much discussion around the use of trash talk, especially against younger opponents.

Smash player’s mom rips pro for trash talking her son

After Maister tried to justify his reasoning for trash-talking Syrup on Twitter, the Steve and Ness player’s mom stepped in to blast the Mexican G&W directly.

“As an adult, I think players such as yourself have no class, zero sportsmanship, even if you win, you’re still a loser all around,” she retaliated, earning a ratio in the process. “I have the utmost respect for all players but you’re the low of the low! No doubt.”

The fierce reply was applauded by members of the Smash community such as commentators and other players.

“Mama coming in! Happy Mother’s Day!” VikkiKitty replied.

“Happy Mother’s Day GOAT,” remarked TKbreezy.

Following the lashing, Maister addressed the drama and apologized for his “unacceptable” actions.

“I should not have trash-talked him not only because he is young, but because he has also not done anything to me nor did he say anything to me prior, during, or after our set,” he said.

“What I said was wrong and I apologize. I want to clarify, I don’t really think any of that and I really feel bad for what I said, even ashamed of myself.”

We’ll have to wait and see if this recent kerfuffle has any impact on Maister’s player at Battle of BC or if the Mexican can have a standout performance at the biggest event of the year this weekend.

This isn’t the first time parents have gotten involved in Smash. Infamously, parents upset with their son’s seeding at DreamHack Atlanta 2019 complained to the TO on behalf of their kid.