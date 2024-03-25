Mom destroys son in front of Twitch viewers for insulting her with viral lecture

A mom is going viral for the lecture she gave her son who insulted her in Spanish during a Twitch stream.

A young Twitch streamer got served a piping hot plate of punishment during a March broadcast that’s going viral on social media.

The incident occurred after he called his mother a choice word in Spanish, prompting her to give him a stern lecture that involved quite a bit of poking and prodding.

“Do you even think you have the right to disrespect me like that and call me that?” she said, giving him a few strong pokes to the face with her index finger. “I got it for you, so go ahead and say it right now.”

Her son attempted to explain his side of the story, getting out the fact that he “respects [her] as a woman” before she forced him onto the ground off of his gaming chair, clearly unamused by his attempts at getting on her good side.

“Now you look like a b*tch with your legs straddled over a f*cking chair,” she said, drawing some laughs from the streamer’s viewers in the chat. “So which one of us is a b*tch?”

“You’re my mom, and I respect you as a woman,” her son said from his position on the floor.

“Nah, f*ck that. You called me a b*tch,” his mom shot back.

The incident went viral on social media, with many commenters taking the mom’s side.

“Never disrespect the mom,” one user wrote underneath a clip from the stream on Twitter/X.

“Embarrassing your mom like that on stream, wild,” another said.

“Dissing your mom for clout is insane,” another remarked.

This isn’t the first time a mom has laid down the pain during their kid’s Twitch stream. In fact, a streamer got into a full-on fistfight with his mother during a CS2 broadcast earlier this year that left viewers’ jaws on the floor.

