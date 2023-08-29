Japanese Smash Ultimate pro stuns fans by using “low tier” Pokemon to win national

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro ‘Miya’ left fans absolutely mindblown after ditching his main Mr Game & Watch for a low-tier Pokemon to win KOWLOON #7.

Miya has emerged as one of the best Smash Ultimate players in the world, behind just ZETA acola and FaZe Sparg0 for the title of best in the world and showed just why this weekend.

During the Grand Finals of the event, Miya faced off against Takuto ‘Kameme’ Ono, the world’s best Sora player who had just taken down Ryu main Kazuki ‘Asimo’ Takeuchi.

After going ahead 2-1 in the series, Miya decided to switch off his G&W and onto a Pokemon that many in the community have ranked as being a “low-tier.” At first, the decision played out about as bad as you’d expect.

Smash pro wins Japanese National with unlikely Pokemon pocket pick

To begin game four of the Grand Finals set, Miya opted for Incineroar, a Pokemon that really had only seen success from Mexican pro Skyjay prior to KOWLOON #7.

However, things didn’t go as the young upstart had hoped, with Kameme taking game four and game five with Mii Brawler and Sora downing Miya and his pocket Incineroar, resetting the bracket.

In True Finals, Miya shocked fans by continuing to the Incineroar action and despite it being one of the “crustiest and simultaneously funniest things” viewers had seen, he actually won the series 3-1.

Fans in the venue lost their mind at the result, especially considering Miya didn’t do anything too wild with the fighter, barely making use of Alolan Whip or cheeky Cross Chop kills.

Miya wasn’t the only fighting game star to emerge victorious with a surprising character lately. Street Fighter’s Snake Eyez was able to qualify for the Capcom Cup by using Zangief over the weekend, as well.

Whether or not we see Miya choose the Pokemon again remains to be seen, but it just goes to show that pocket picks can be very helpful, or in this case, a pocket monster.