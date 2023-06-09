Overwatch 2’s D.Va now playable in Smash Ultimate with “amazing” fighter mod

Overwatch and Super Smash Bros have crossed over with the tank hero D.Va now being playable in Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

The Overwatch 2 devs have been wanting to get a hero in Smash for a long time with former Game Director Jeff Kaplan even giving Smash creator Sakurai the chance to pick from any of the game’s cast.

While Smash never officially added an Overwatch 2 hero, that hasn’t stopped more devs from speaking out and wishing a crossover with Smash would happen, especially with the sequel being more open to collabs.

Now, talented fans has made that dream a reality with a stellar Smash Ultimate mod that finally sees D.Va playable and fellow players are absolutely in love with the creations.

Nintendo/GameBanana D.Va looks amazing in Smash Ultimate.

Overwatch joins Smash Bros with D.Va fighter

The mods, created by ‘kewra’ and ‘SquidEnthusiast‘ makes use of the model of another fighter in Smash: Zero Suit Samus, and inserts D.Va over her.

You can think of this as somewhat of an Echo fighter or an alternate costume such as how Olimar will change to Alph with the right attire equipped.

D.Va in Smash makes good use of ZSS, changing up her costume with some Overwatch flair and even adding its logo to her gloves and her pink aesthetic. Samus’s gun is even replaced with the tank’s Bunny Blaster.

Even more impressive with SquidEnthusiast’s design, however, is the implementation of voice lines, and even incorporating D.Va’s MEKA into her final smash attack.

For fans hoping to get a redesign with D.Va’s Overwatch 2 look, however, we may be stuck waiting for a bit. “I have zero plans for an overwatch 2 D.Va skin, but I would like to,” kewra said on GameBanana.

Regardless, fans in the comments say the mods are “amazing” and “10/10″with even non-Overwatch fans loving it. It’s definitely a must-download for fans of Overwatch and Smash. Hopefully, by the time a new Smash game comes out, we’ll get an actual OW2 character.