FaZe Sparg0 returns as final Smash Ultimate Summit 5 competitor after indefinite hiatus

FaZe Sparg0, one of the greatest Smash players of all time, will finally be making his grand return at Smash Ultimate Summit 5 in September.

16-year-old Smash Ultimate prodigy Edgar ‘Sparg0’ Valdez has been announced as the final competitor at Smash Ultimate Summit 5 later this month, joining the likes of MKLeo and Japanese upstart Acola.

The Cloud main was on the run of his life earlier in 2022 emerging victorious at Summit 4, Collision 2022 and revealed he had joined FaZe on the final day of Genesis 8.

Despite seemingly being at the top of his game, the newest FaZe star shocked the community by announcing he would be taking an indefinite break for his mental health.

Sparg0 returns to reclaim the Smash Ultimate Summit crown

Although fans are excited to see him back in action, Sparg0 has admitted coming back was a “hard decision,” but worth the try.

Smash Ultimate Summit 5 is shaping up to be one of the most stacked events in the game’s history, especially as it will feature the best players from three continents and multiple countries.

Mexico, France, the United States, Canada, and Japan will all be sending their best in the forms of MKLeo, Glutonny, Light, Riddles, and the controversial Steve main Acola just to name a few.

The aforementioned Acola won the last tournament Valdez competed in before his break: June’s Gimvitational earlier this summer where Sparg0 placed 7th.

FaZe Clan Sparg0 emerged as a threat during the online era of Smash Ultimate.

Despite a disappointing finish, the Mexican superstar has insisted he wasn’t at the top of his game during that event as he prepared for his hiatus.

With so much talent at this tournament, it’s anyone’s guess how the FaZe star will perform. It’s also not clear if Sparg0 will be returning full-time or if Smash Ultimate Summit 5 will be a special one-off event for the youngster.

Be sure to catch Sparg0’s return to action on September 15 when Smash Ultimate Summit 5 kicks off in Los Angeles.