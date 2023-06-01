Crown the Third: Smash Ultimate tournament streams, schedule, players, more

Only two weeks after FaZe Sparg0 emerged victorious at Battle of BC, the world’s new number one player will be looking to fortify his place on top at Crown the Third.

Sparg0 has ripped through the Smash scene recently, winning back-to-back P-Tier events. First, he made history at Kagaribi 10 by being the first non-Japanese player to win a Japnese major, and followed that up by cruising to victory at BOBC.

While Steve superstar Acola, the definitive second-best player, won’t be in attendance at Crown, the event will feature numerous elite pros vying to capture glory and eventually dethrone Cloud main Sparg0.

This event is looking like it will be a tough one for the Mexican pro as rivals such as Moist esports’ Light and Lumionisity’s Tweek are seeded to face him in Top 8. As such, this will be a major proving ground for all three.

The stacked super major will also feature the GOAT himself, MkLeo, looking to bounce back from a rough few events along with some stars from Japan with Ken, Shuton and Tea making the trip over.

Spicing up the competition are some players on the come-up and could throw a serious wrench in the bracket. Sonix and Kurama will both be in attendance. The Sonic and Mario mains have been rising up the ranks for a bit and could make very far runs.

How to watch Crown the Third

An official stream has yet to be announced for Crown, but last year’s event was streamed on BTS, so it’s possible the 2023 installment will, as well.

You can watch the BTS broadcast below embedded for your convenience.

What is the Crown the Third schedule?

The action kicks off on Saturday, June 3 at 9AM PST with Ultimate singles and Doubles. By 4PM PST, Doubles Top 8 begins, and that’s followed up with a Crew Battle an hour later.

Sunday will be action-packed with the top 64 remaining players in Ultimate square off at 11AM PST leading into the top 8 finale at 4.

You can check out the following schedule for more, but be advised all times are in Mountain Standard Time.

Crown Sunday will be a packed day for Ultimate matches.

Crown the Third is looking like it will be an epic event. Will Sparg0 dominate like he did at BOBC? Can MkLeo rise and show why he’s considered the greatest of all time? Or will someone show up and shock the word?

Be sure to tune in for all the action.