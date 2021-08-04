The Sims 4 Pack Refresh to make big changes and it’s not new content

Maxis are trying something different in Sims 4 with an upcoming release that isn’t exactly new content. The studio announced the first “Pack Refresh” that’s going to revamp a previous expansion in the game.

The Sims’ studio has been looking at alternate ways of keeping players happy with the game as more feedback comes through from the community. As such, Maxis are planning a “ relaxing refresh” of an existing pack.

In the August 3 edition of ‘Inside Maxis,’ devs known as SimGuruGeorge and Ashton explained what the company is going to be looking into next – which doesn’t exactly include ‘new’ content.

The Sims 4 Pack Refresh

There’s going to be plenty of updates in the near future for the Sims, even following the latest Cottage Living update that had tons of new content.

But now they’re going to refocus their attention from bringing new things to the game to updating existing content by giving them a proper polish.

“For now our road map continues to focus on improving content that’s in the game,” Ashton said. “That said, stay tuned and prepare your Sims for a relaxing refresh of our existing game packs coming up soon.”

Very refresh. Much clean clean. — LlamaGuruFrost 🦙 (@SimGuruFrost) August 3, 2021

The devs had their fun teasing what pack would be getting a refresh, and the prevailing theory points at the Spa Day Game Pack.

Sims 4 NPC/Townie overhauls

But the work won’t stop there. Instead, Maxis also confirmed that Townies are also in-line for a refurbish in the form of skin tones that will be more varied.

“Hundreds of Townies have come to light since the first Sims game launched 21 years ago,” Ashton said. “It’s about time for a tiny overhaul. We’re currently in the process of updating NPCs in the Sims 4 including visuals and their lore.

That was Ashton’s response to a question about lighter skin tones in the Sims. Maxis are getting ready to update hundreds of individual Townies, so this update may be coming later down the road.

There’s a ton of changes coming to the game as the Summer of Sims keeps rolling with new content for its players.